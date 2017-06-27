You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Fayetteville City Manager Doug Hewett announced Gina Hawkins will serve as Fayetteville's new police chief at a media conference on Tuesday. Her start date is August 14.

“Selecting the new chief is one of the most difficult decisions I have been faced with since becoming the City Manager and one that I don‘t take lightly," Hewett said. "Gina brings a wealth of different experiences to this job and I look forward to what she will be able to accomplish with all of the great officers and staff who we have in our police department."

She was previously a deputy chief in Clayton County, Ga., and led the field operations and support services commands for a county of more than 260,000 residents.

Hawkins earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Georgia State University and a Master of Science in Management from Johns Hopkins University. She is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police at Boston University and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

She will oversee the entire law enforcement agency, which is comprised of 433 sworn officers and 187 non-sworn personnel and serves a population of 208,149 citizens.

"Fayetteville is a great city heading in the right direction, and I am excited to serve and work with its residents,” Hawkins said.