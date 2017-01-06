You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With significant snow in the forecast, the North Carolina Department of Transportation says its priority is clearing off major roads and highways first. That can mean delays of days until secondary and neighborhood streets are passable.

Central North Carolina could see up to 7 inches of snow fall beginning Friday night and into Saturday. The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for most counties in central and eastern North Carolina through 7 p.m. Saturday.

"We're expecting road conditions to deteriorate late (Friday night)," said WRAL's Brian Shrader. "Overnight, it's going to become very dangerous to travel."

The State Highway Patrol, in hopes of avoiding another gridlock like the one seen in February 2014, warned motorists to stay off snowy roads if possible and to avoid abandoning vehicles along major routes.

Across the state, the NCDOT has 1,900 trucks equipped with plows and spreaders, 495 front-end loaders and backhoes, and 332 motor graders to help move the snow quickly.

Once the snow falls, crews will begin clearing major interstates and highways first, Shrader said, followed by secondary streets and then neighborhoods.

"This takes a long time," Shrader said. "You see miles and miles of roads they have to clear before they can get to those secondary roads and neighborhood streets.

"The key here, if this is your first your first winter storm in North Carolina, you're going to have to be patient. It's going to take time to get those roads cleared."