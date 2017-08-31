Georgia police rescue 100 dogs in 'one of worst cruelty to animals cases'
Posted 52 minutes ago
Ga. — Authorities in Polk County, Ga., rescued 100 dogs from the woods in what the police department called the "worst cruelty to animals cases" it has ever seen.
The Polk County Police Department posted videos of the rescues to its Facebook page, the first coming on Aug. 28.
Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA reported that the number of dogs rescued increased to more than 100 after authorities found a second location where more animals were kept.
At least eight law enforcement and animal control organizations, along with citizen volunteers, helped get the rescue the dogs and find shelters for them.
Several of the videos showed volunteers walking and petting the dogs.
The police department said it arrested a man and charged him with 107 counts of cruelty to animals and 107 counts of felony criminal attempt at dog fighting.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.