More chemicals found in Cape Fear River as GenX funding, plastic bag ban repeal heads to Cooper

You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The state House passed stop-gap funding for the state's response to GenX pollution in the Cape Fear River on Thursday morning, tacking the funding into a bill that also repeals the state's coastal plastic bag ban and includes a provision on landfills sought by the solid waste industry.

Democrats complained of the Republican majority's tactics on the bill and largely voted against the measure, which passed 61-44 and heads to Gov. Roy Cooper for his signature. Democrats said they would have voted for a clean bill, including only the GenX funding, in lockstep.

GenX is an unregulated chemical used in the production of Teflon and other materials. DuPont and its spinoff Chemours have been discharging it into the Cape Fear River for decades from a plant near Fayetteville. Although no studies have been done regarding long-term exposure to it, GenX is related to a family of toxic chemicals.

A 2016 study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and North Carolina State University found elevated levels of GenX in the river, prompting the state to start testing for it this summer. Chemours stopped dumping it into the river in June at the request of Cooper's administration.

Tracking GenX State environmental officials began testing locations along the Cape Fear River for concentrations of GenX on June 19, 2017, and have continued to sample the water to track the contaminant. After the chemical company Chemours agreed to stop dumping GenX into the river June 20, concentrations dropped drastically, in most cases below the 140 parts per trillion public health standard set by the Department of Health and Human Services. Find out more about how the state's ongoing tests of water for GenX in 13 locations along the Cape Fear River have changed over time. "Raw" sites were tested before water treatment, while "finished" sites were tested after treatment. Jump to a test site Hoffer Water Treatment Plant, raw Chemours outfall Bladen Bluffs, raw Bladen Bluffs, finished Smithfield Foods well field International Paper, raw International Paper, finished NW Brunswick Water Treatment Plant, finished Pender Co. 421 Water Treatment Plant, finished LCFWSA, raw CFPUA Sweeney, finished CFPUA ASR Well Wrightsville Beach Well No. 11 Reset Below standard Above standard Below standardAbove standard Latest average GenX concentration: &nbps; parts per trillion When this site was last tested on , its GenX concentration averaged below the state health standard of 140 parts per trillion. Many of the samples were tested by two labs – one at the EPA and the other at the Colorado-based Test America. Graphic by Tyler Dukes

Also Thursday, the Department of Environmental Quality announced that two more chemical compounds have been found in what Chemours is discharging into the Cape Fear River and said it is looking at "all legal options including going to court" to stop the flow of compounds it identified as "Nafion byproducts 1 and 2."

The identified the chemicals in water samples and informed the state Monday, officials said.

"Our top priority is to protect the state’s citizens," DEQ Secretary Michael Regan said in a statement. "Until we know more about the health effects of these byproducts, the company needs to stop discharging them. We’re also repeating our demand that Chemours give us information about all other chemicals in its waste stream."

The state Department of Health and Human Services reiterated its guidance that drinking water pulled from the Cape Fear River is safe, based on continued testing for GenX and other compounds for which health information is available.

"I know how frustrating it is to all of us that we have very little scientific information about these unregulated, emerging compounds," DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said in a statement. "We continue to work with the Environmental Protection Agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other scientists to get more information as quickly as possible."

This post will be updated.