— A bank robbery suspect died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash while fleeing police.

Gastonia police responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a PNC Bank branch, according to NBC affiliate WCNC. Officers eventually spotted the suspect's vehicle and began chasing it.

The television station reported that money flew out of the vehicle's windows as the chase continued.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a minivan occupied by a grandmother and two children.

A man and a woman were in the suspect vehicle, WCNC reported. The man died at the scene, but police did not release his identity.

The grandmother and her grandchildren were not injured.