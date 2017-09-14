You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Air Force with a week of events.

Thursday a crew from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, the "gas station in the sky," conducted a training mission.

"A good chunk of the time we are refueling with our partners at Seymour Johnson, we also do other aircraft like the C17 in Charleston and the P8s out of Norfolk," Lt. Col. John Rozsnyai said.

Thursday's mission included visits from two planes, the Navy's P8 and an F15 from Seymour Johnson.

Senior Airman AJ Gac's duty is to fuel the aircraft.

"When I am back there I am the person in charge, and I am telling the aircraft outside what to do," Gac said.

"It is a blast every time I open the door back there and see other aircraft coming up and see how appreciative they are, it is awesome."

The entire flight takes around four hours.

"We took off just before 10 a.m.," Rozsnyai said. "We headed west over North Carolina and to Tennessee where we refueled the P8s and then went to the Outer Banks, where we met up with the F15s."

"We fly every day and night," Gac said. "I usually fly two to three times a week."

The specific plane will be phased out at Seymour Johnson starting in 2020.

The Air Force base was awarded the new state-of-the art KC 46. Seymour Johnson is the first reserve location to receive the new planes.