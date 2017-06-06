You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Raleigh police have closed a section of Glenwood Avenue from Peace Street north toward the Five Points neighborhood.

The leak was reported at about 11:30 a.m., prompting officers to block off the road. Glenwood Avenue is blocked from Peace Street to Wade Avenue until further notice.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

PSNC officials said a contractor hit a gas line near Jefferson Street while doing construction work.