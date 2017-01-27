You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fayetteville elementary school was evacuated Friday morning, following a gas leak at the building.

Officials said that the Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department responded to William H. Owen Elementary School at 4533 Raeford Road at about 10:25 a.m. in response a report of the odor of gas coming from the kitchen area.

Upon arrival, members of the fire department found that students and staff had evacuated the building.

A Hazardous Materials Response Team remained at the scene Friday morning, conducting air monitoring tests within the building.

The gas supply to the building has been shut off as maintenance personnel attempt to repair the leak.

Students were taken by bus to Douglas Byrd Middle School for lunch.

It is unknown if the school will reopen for the remainder of the school day Friday.