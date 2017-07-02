You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A natural gas leak temporarily shut down a segment of US-70 Business on Sunday near the Wake and Johnston County line.

Around 2 p.m., officials responded to the incident at 4725 Guy Road. Officials with PSNC said it's not clear what caused the leak.

A stretch of the highway was closed for a couple of hours as crews made repairs.