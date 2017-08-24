You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A gas leak on TW Alexander Drive in Durham closed the westbound lanes on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The leak happened in the 1700 block of TW Alexander Drive, and police closed the road near Cedar Grove Drive.

It’s unclear what caused the gas leak or how long the lanes would be closed.