Traffic
Gas leak closes westbound lanes of Durham's TW Alexander Driver
Posted 17 minutes ago
Updated 13 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A gas leak on TW Alexander Drive in Durham closed the westbound lanes on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The leak happened in the 1700 block of TW Alexander Drive, and police closed the road near Cedar Grove Drive.
It’s unclear what caused the gas leak or how long the lanes would be closed.
