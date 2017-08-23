Traffic
Gas leak closes Gillespie Street in Fayetteville
Posted 21 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — A Tuesday night gas street forced the overnight closure of Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.
Fayetteville police said officers responded to the gas leak in front of the Cumberland County Auditorium at 2405 Gillespie Street at about 11:10 p.m.
Gillespie Street was closed in both directions between Owen Drive and E. Mountain Drive early Wednesday morning as crews worked to repair the leak.
Drivers are advised to use E. Mountain Drive, Legion Road and Owen Drive to regain access to the road.
