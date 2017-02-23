Local News

Garner police: 14-year-old girl dies after Wake County police chase, wreck

Posted 8:33 p.m. yesterday
Updated 17 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — The 14-year-old victim in a crash that ended a police chase through Wake County Thursday night has died, according to police.

The chase started around 6:55 p.m. on Thursday when Garner officers tried to stop Kawme McGregory, 18, for speeding on Garner Road near New Rand Road, according to police. Before the officer could approach McGregory's car, he sped off.

The officer chased McGregory through Garner and ultimately onto Rush Street where the officers lost sight of McGregory's vehicle.

The officers then turned north onto Hammond Road. When they passed the Interstate 40 interchange, they saw that McGregory's vehicle had been in a crash with a white van.

A crash report released Friday morning said the van, which belonged to Neighbor to Neighbor Ministries in Raleigh, was trying to make a left turn from Hammond Road onto the I-40 ramp when McGregory crashed into it.

Erieyana J. Holloway, the 14-year-old passenger in the van, was in critical condition following the crash, but she died Friday morning. Another woman, 25-year-old Shada Sahquea Taylor, who was a passenger in McGregory's vehicle, was also killed in the crash.

Shaun Dontay Jackson, 36, of Raleigh, who was driving the van, was taken to WakeMed. A 12-year-old boy was also injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

McGregory was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

  • K Hope Capps Feb 24, 10:37 a.m.
    I hope whatever he was running for was worth two lives. But probably not. My thoughts are with the victims.

  • George Orwell Feb 24, 10:36 a.m.
    The 25 yo girl was in the car with the the killer. The 14 yo was in the church van.

  • Christina Brunk Feb 24, 10:31 a.m.
    This article is so confusing. Mentions a 14yo girl and 25yo woman as victims but doesn't say if they were in the speeding car or the church van!

  • John Jones Feb 24, 10:16 a.m.
    RON NICKELS ...At least we stopped a speeder! :(

    I guess we need to stop pulling people for speeding in fear they may run and kill someone....hhhmmmm

  • Eric Addison Feb 24, 10:15 a.m.
    He's been previously charged with coke possession and possession of a stolen vehicle. Wonder what caused him to run this time, doubt WRAL will follow up on it.

  • Eric Rothman Feb 24, 9:49 a.m.
    This POS just killed an innocent women and ruined the child's life forever because of memories she will never forget. He should be executed immediately!!

  • Doug Bogard Feb 24, 8:24 a.m.
    That is a mugshot, he is in the hospital.
    So we can conclude that he has a criminal past. Too bad he did not die in the wreck he caused.

  • Mark Hayes Feb 24, 8:10 a.m.
    Where is the rev barber, polishing his walking stick and getting ready for the protest that will eventually come.

  • George Orwell Feb 24, 7:04 a.m.
    More will come out later, that is, if WRAL will follow up on it which most likely they won't. I'm sure he wasn't running due to speeding ticket. Maybe stolen car, drugs, weapons.

    And I bet he blames the cop for killing his girlfriend by making him run. Too bad he wasn't the one killed instead of the passenger.

  • Ron Nickels Feb 24, 6:39 a.m.
    At least we stopped a speeder! :(