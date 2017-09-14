Garner man charged with statutory rape of runaway
Posted 4:44 p.m. today
Garner, N.C. — A Garner man was charged Thursday with statutory rape of a girl who ran away from home earlier this month.
Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said the girl, who was under 15 years of age, ran away from home on Sept. 3 and was walking along Timber Drive when Robert Junior Forbes stopped and asked if she wanted a ride.
The girl voluntarily got into Forbes’ vehicle, Harrison said, and was later located through a joint effort between authorities in Wake, Nash and Johnston counties.
Forbes, 51, of 3761 Wakefield Lane, is charged with first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child under the age of 15 and indecent liberties with a child.
He was being held under $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
