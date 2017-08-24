You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a muggy, hot several days, it will feel a little more like fall again in the Triangle on Thursday and, possibly, for weeks to come.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the day. "It still feels muggy out there this morning, but you'll really start to notice a difference this afternoon," said Gardner.

The lower temperatures are the result of a cold front that moved through the area overnight, leaving behind significant damage in Johnston County.

According to Gardner, the next five days will feel nothing like the above-average temperatures we experienced mid-August. "Our temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees lower this afternoon than they were yesterday, and it will feel very pleasant into the weekend."

"Monday will be even cooler, with a high around 80 degrees."

The cooling trend means fall weather may finally be on the way. "Through Labor Day weekend, we have a 30 to 40 percent chance of cooler-than-normal temperatures each day," said Gardner.