You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, increased rain chances on Monday and Tuesday are unlikely to ruin area Fourth of July fireworks displays.

In fact, any evening sprinkles or showers could provide some relief from the lingering, sticky humidity that will take over the Triangle this week.

"It is going to be a steamy afternoon," said Gardner. "Monday will see a high of 93 degrees, but temperatures are going to feel more like they're in the mid to upper 90s." According to Gardner, storms on Monday are a definite possibility, especially from Raleigh southward.

"Lunchtime looks fairly dry, but into the afternoon, especially south of the Triangle, there is a chance for some scattered storms," said Gardner. "There's about a 40 percent chance for rain and storms around 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., but that chance decreases later in the evening and overnight."

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds before the chance for thunderstorms returns.

"Instead of Fourth of July storms being confined to the south like they were on Monday, we'll have a better chance for them to be widespread across the area in the afternoon," said Gardner. "It will be hot, humid and sticky on Tuesday as well."

At 6 p.m. on the holiday, there will be more dry places than wet, said Gardner, and there will be less rain around 9 p.m. when most fireworks shows start. "I think we have a good shot at seeing fireworks [both days]," said Gardner. "Storms and rain will be very hit and miss."

The chance for storms and rain decreases for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will remain uncomfortably warm, with highs near 90s.

"There is no relief in sight for days from this heat," said Gardner.