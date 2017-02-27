You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Chilly temperatures in the 30s will warm up quickly on Monday, and the weather will remain spring-like for most of the week.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, highs will be in the mid 60s to close to 70 degrees by late afternoon on Monday. Skies will start out clear before turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon, but rain is unlikely.

The greatest chance for rain comes along with a warm front on Tuesday, when temperatures continue to rise into the mid 70s. "The rain will be light, but expect Tuesday to be fairly gray," said Gardner.

According to Gardner, Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs in the 80s. After that, highs will drop, but only into the 60s. Overall, it will be another warm, dry week.

The unusually warm week comes right after record-setting temperatures in the 80s took over the Triangle last weekend for three days straight for the first time in 130 years.