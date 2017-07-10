You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, brief rain and storms are likely on Monday ahead of an uncomfortably hot week.

Temperatures on Monday will be somewhat cooler than the days to follow, with highs just brushing 90 degrees. Starting Tuesday, temperatures are likely to reach 95 degrees or more each weekday.

Although Monday will be partly cloudy and somewhat cooler than days ahead, heat indexes could reach 100 degrees by the afternoon.

According to Gardner, that's when storms are likely, though areas south and east of the Triangle have a better chance for precipitation.

Rain is unlikely for Tuesday or Wednesday, Gardner said, but storms could return Thursday, and the entire week will be sweltering. "We're going to see increasing heat this week," said Gardner. "We'll be pushing a heat index of 105 degrees by Thursday or Friday."