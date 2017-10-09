You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, the Triangle will see scattered showers and muggy temperatures on Monday and for most of the work week.

"It won't rain all day, but we don't have a certain time period where I can guarantee you'll be dry," said Gardner. "The rain will come in waves. We won't have a good chance for severe weather this week, but it will rain on and off for the next several days."

Gardner said Tuesday will likely see the most rain before skies start to clear on Thursday in time for the first weekend of the N.C. State Fair. The entire week will be muggy and humid, Gardner said, due to a leftover chunk of tropical moisture that will stick around for days.

In addition to elevated dew points, which will make the air thick, temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s each day before becoming more mild for the weekend.

According to Gardner, Nate weakened to a tropical depression on Sunday as it brought impactful rain to western portions of the state. Portions of the mountains have experienced strong winds and 2 to 4 inches of rain, said Gardner, but Raleigh will see less than half of those totals.