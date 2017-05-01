You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Parts of the Midwest and the South are recovering Monday after a weekend of deadly storms, and meteorologists say severe weather could be headed our way as well.

The storms that blew through Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi brought with them hail, strong winds and isolated tornadoes and killed at least 14 people. A chance for more severe weather remains for parts of the Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, weather officials said, and parts of central North Carolina could be affected as well.

According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, strong storms could affect the viewing area Monday night with isolated tornadoes, damaging winds or hail.

"There will be some rain this afternoon, but the risk for severe weather goes up after the evening commute," said Gardner. "Right now, we're at an elevated risk level (2 or 3 out of 5) for severe weather."

Wind gusts could reach 30 or 40 mph Monday afternoon, according to Gardner, increasing once the storms arrive. "It's mainly because of our threat for severe weather that we're going to be watching this so closely," said Gardner. "Wind damage could be our biggest threat."

"We could see some hail and isolated tornadoes, but flooding is a low probability," said Gardner. "We're probably going to see less than a half inch of rain."

According to Gardner, the bulk of the storm is moving up to the north and east of the state, thinning and weakening in the south. It should pass through the Triangle around 8 p.m. and clear up by 10 p.m.

Tuesday will be cooler than Monday, which felt much like the weekend, with highs in the 80s.

"It's a little muggy out there, but things won't be as uncomfortably hot this week as they were over the weekend," said Gardner. "We'll be a lot less humid by Tuesday."

The week ahead will be cooler, with highs in the 70s for most of the week and an even milder weekend. Storms could return to the area on Thursday, but Tuesday and Wednesday should be ideal, according to Gardner. "The weather looks beautiful on those days," she said.

Monitor weather alerts on WRAL.com anytime.