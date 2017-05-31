You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— While Wednesday started with warm temperatures and clear skies, WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said some storms could be on the way toward this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center raised the Triangle and surrounding area to a severe threat to level one, indicating the potential for somewhat severe storms.

"There may be some thunderstorms this afternoon, but at this point we don't have a great risk for some severe weather this afternoon," Gardner said. "There are a few isolated storms that could produce some strong winds or some hail."

Garner said she doesn't expect severe weather to be widespread.

"But the heat of the atmosphere could be supporting that weather towards the evening commute," she said. "There are some low clouds hanging over Wake County right now."

Tonight's weather could be wet during the evening commute and as the sun sets.

Drier air is moving in the Triangle, and expect less humidity during the second half of the week.