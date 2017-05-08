You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/181SR

— An unseasonably chilly Monday morning will give way to a mild, sunny day, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Temperatures were in the low 40s in the Triangle early Monday morning and even cooler in other areas.

"It's a cool start this morning," said Gardner. "Temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s in some places. You'll want to grab a jacket on your way out the door."

The chilly morning will warm up quickly, though, temperatures breaking into 60s mid-morning and into the 70s by lunchtime. Expect a high around 75 degrees.

According to Gardner, Monday will be much warmer than Sunday, which struggled to reach the 70s.

While Monday will be bright and clear, Tuesday and the days to follow are a different story. A chance for steady rain and thunderstorms kicks in late Tuesday morning and sticks around for much of the work week.

Current forecasts show a 20 percent chance for precipitation Monday night, 40 percent on Tuesday, 25 percent on Wednesday and 50 on Thursday. "It's not going to be a washout any of those days, but it's definitely looking damp on and off," said Gardner.

According to Gardner, Tuesday feel cold, with a high of only 63 degrees. "That's going to feel chilly, especially with all the clouds and a chance for showers all day," said Gardner. "We could have showers at any point."