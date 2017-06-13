You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A gang member has pleaded guilty to killing a transgender woman whose remains were found in a shallow grave in North Carolina.

The Salisbury Post reports (http://bit.ly/2sZspdg ) Latin Kings gang member Angel Arias pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder in the death of Elisha Walker, whose body was found in Johnston County in July 2015. He was sentenced to 19 to 24 years in prison.

Rowan County officials had been investigating Walker's disappearance since October 2014.

Investigators have said Arias and Walker were in a relationship for several months and that he had tried to break up with Walker. They say he told detectives he killed Walker at his home.

Autopsy records show Walker was asphyxiated and received blunt-force injuries and stab wounds.