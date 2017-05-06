You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/180sS

— After 57 years of business, all 126 Gander Mountain locations are closing nationwide.

The outdoor chain had previously filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in March 2017 and closed 32 underperforming store,s including those in Morrisville, at 2100 Village Market Place, and in Charlotte.

The chain had severn other stores in North Carolina, including on on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh

According to their website, in May 2017, Gander Mountain and Overton’s were acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc.

All locations are currently having liquidation sales. Gift cards will only be accepted through May 19.

“We at Gander Mountain believe that our best days are still ahead of us and we ask that you join us in welcoming and supporting this successful transition. Camping World shares the same passion for the outdoors as Gander Mountain and our customers, making for a great melding of businesses and outdoor communities,” the company stated on their website.

Story by WSLS, NBC