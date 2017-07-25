Galaxy Fun Park asks for help finding break-in suspects
Posted 55 minutes ago
Updated 44 minutes ago
A popular Raleigh amusement park is asking for help finding two people who broke into the business on Monday night.
In a Facebook post, the owners of Galaxy Fun Park asked for help identifying the people who broke in. The business posted surveillance photos of the suspects, saying they did "extensive damage."
The owners said the business was closed at the time, and the suspects smashed a cash box, but it's unclear if anything was taken.
The business asked anyone with information to call Raleigh police at 919-996-3335.
