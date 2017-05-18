You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fuquay-Varina woman died Thursday, a day after she was injured falling out of a Jeep, authorities said.

Pepper White, 39, was riding in a Jeep that had no doors at about 11 p.m. Wednesday when she fell out along a curve on White Memorial Church Road, authorities said.

White apparently had unbuckled her seat belt to reach for something when the accident occurred.

She was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh with critical injuries, and hospital officials said Thursday afternoon that she had died.

Driver James Hobaugh, 53, of Benson, wasn't hurt.

Authorities said alcohol was a factor in the accident, and the case remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.