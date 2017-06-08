You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people have been arrested in connection with an identity theft ring linked to more than $100,000 in fraudulent orders.

Fuquay-Varina Police said their department was alerted to the theft ring after a package of cell phones was delivered to a house under the name of a person who did not reside there.

Acting on that tip, officers conducted a traffic stop on Michael Kwaku Bosompemh, who was waiting for the package to be delivered in the 1600 block of Maizefield Lane.

Authorities said Bosompemh was operating with Marie Lahai Kamara, and both were taken into custody Wednesday.

Investigators determined the Maizefield Lane package was ordered as part of a large fraud organization using more than 50 stolen identities.

Police said the Sprint Corporation has incurred a combined loss of about $46,000 as a result of the Fuquay-Varina crime ring and over $101,800 in fraudulent orders using stolen identities has been linked to the group between April 2 and June 7.

Bosompemh, 23, of Virginia was charged with felony conspiracy to traffic in stolen identities, five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, six counts of identity theft, conspiracy to obtain property greater than $100,000 by false pretenses, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense and identity theft for providing a counterfeit identification when arrested.

Kamara, 24, of Virginia, was charged with felony conspiracy to traffic in stolen identities, five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, five counts of identity theft, conspiracy to obtain property greater than $100,000 by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses.

Bosompemh and Kamara were both being held at the Wake County Detention Center under $1.5 million bond.

Police said additional charges and arrests are expected in the case.