You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16nc2

— The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen in Fuquay-Varina.

Tamesha Lavette Brown was last seen at 147 Bridge St. wearing blue pants and black boots.

She is described as black, with long black hair and brown eyes. Brown stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. C. Dula of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.