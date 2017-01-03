Local News

Fuquay-Varina police searching for missing 31-year-old woman

Posted 4:21 p.m. today

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen in Fuquay-Varina.
Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Map

Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen in Fuquay-Varina.

Tamesha Lavette Brown was last seen at 147 Bridge St. wearing blue pants and black boots.

She is described as black, with long black hair and brown eyes. Brown stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. C. Dula of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all