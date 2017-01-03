Local News
Fuquay-Varina police searching for missing 31-year-old woman
Posted 4:21 p.m. today
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert Tuesday afternoon for a missing 31-year-old woman who was last seen in Fuquay-Varina.
Tamesha Lavette Brown was last seen at 147 Bridge St. wearing blue pants and black boots.
She is described as black, with long black hair and brown eyes. Brown stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.
Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. C. Dula of the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.