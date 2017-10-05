You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fuquay-Varina principal was named the top administrator in the Wake County Public School System Thursday night.

Jonathan Enns, who has been at the helm of Fuquay-Varina High School since 2014, was named Principal of the Year.

According to district officials, the graduation rate at Fuquay-Varina High School has climbed nearly 12 percent and proficiency in end of course tests has grown by nearly 8 percent since Enns took on the position.

Enrollment in Advanced Placement courses has increased by 130 percent since Enns became principal while suspensions have decreased by 54 percent.

Enns said a large part of his school’s success can be credited to the relationships he builds with his staff.

“The true value of our organization is not how shiny the bricks and mortar are that support the physical structure of the school,” he said. “Instead, it is the people inside the building that bring value to our learning community. Our people are the bricks and mortar of our school and they shine brighter than any star in the sky.”

Enns has been working in education for 17 years, including as a principal in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City School System, as an assistant principal of instruction at Fuquay-Varina High School and as a physics teacher at Green Hope High School.

Enloe Magnet High School assistant principal Jose Espinal received the honor in his category.