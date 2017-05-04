You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17zhg

— A funeral is scheduled for the North Carolina prison guard attacked by an inmate.

Services will be held at noon Thursday for Sgt. Meggan Callahan at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton.

The Department of Public Safety said last week that 29-year-old Callahan was responding to a trash can fire in a dormitory at Bertie Correctional Institution on April 26. Officials say Callahan grabbed a fire extinguisher to try to put out the fire before inmate Craig Wissink attacked. DPS says Wissink took the extinguisher and used it in the assault.

Callahan died an hour after the attack despite efforts by paramedics to save her.

Windsor police have charged Wissink in the sergeant's death.