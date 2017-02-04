Traffic
Fuel tanker overturns, closes road in Fayetteville
Posted 10:49 p.m. yesterday
Updated 8:10 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — Murchison Road was closed in both directions Saturday night at Interstate 295 in Fayetteville after a fuel tanker overturned just before 10 p.m. and began leaking.
According to officials, the road remains closed Sunday morning.
Fayetteville Fire Chief Benjamin Major said the tanker was carrying about 8,800 gallons of gasoline.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
