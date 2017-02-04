Traffic
Fuel leaks from overturned tanker, closes Murchison Road in Fayetteville
Posted 21 minutes ago
Updated 12 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Murchison Road was closed in both directions Saturday night at Interstate 295 in Fayetteville after a fuel tanker overturned just before 10 p.m. and began leaking.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation expected the cleanup to take at least two hours.
Fayetteville Fire Chief Benjamin Major said the tanker was carrying about 8,800 gallons of gasoline.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
