— A Fort Bragg solider who was one of four soldiers killed during an ISIS ambush in Niger, has been laid to rest.

The soldiers were killed earlier this month when 50 ISIS-affiliated fighters attacked them in a remote area of the African nation. Funeral services were held for Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright on Sunday in his Georgia hometown.

“The last words I said to my brother were ‘I love you.” Last words he said to me were ‘I love you,’” Wright’s brother, Will Wright, recalled.

Will Wright last spoke to his younger brother on Sept. 24- Dustin Wright’s 29th birthday.

“Talked about how things were going, the ups and downs. Talked about his girlfriend, talked about his plans when he came home, where he was going and some potential moves in his future,” Will Wright said.

Ten days after that conversation, the future the brothers discussed was taken away.

Dustin Wright, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson and Sgt. David Johnson were the first American troops to die in Niger as the U.S. counter terrorism mission there continues to expand.

“It’s a war zone even if you don’t hear about it on TV,” Will Wright said.

The Wright family is familiar with the harsh reality of war. Their military legacy dates back to 1812.

“To our records, we had not lost a single member until Dustin. That’s 205 years, that’s a good run. So, it’s been great to hear that history and share that history and if once every 205 years this is a price we pay, then that’s what it takes,” Will Wright said.

Dustin Wright’s job in Niger for the 3rs Special Forces was to advise, assist and train local forces, which his brother said suited his personality and passion.

“It didn’t matter if he’d known you for a day or whole life, the man was a servant and he loved people. He found a way for him to serve others, to sacrifice and to love people and do it in some of the worst environments in the world. To his final breath, he was doing that,” Will Wright said.

The lifetime of service was celebrated and mourned when Dustin Wright returned home to Georgia on Saturday.

“I know my brother didn’t want accolades. I know he didn’t need praise and awards or anything else. He did the job not for the president to say ‘good job,’ but he did it because that’s what he loved and that’s what he was born to do,” Will Wright said.