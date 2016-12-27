You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

One of the most sought after toys of the holiday season is leaving some kids disappointed.

Hatchimals, the item at the top of many Christmas lists, aren't all they're cracked up to be.

Some parents said the Hatchimals their children received on Christmas morning will not hatch.

The toy is supposed to hatch from an egg when children knock, tap or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk to and engage with.

The toy was a tough find for many parents during the holiday season, with it selling out quickly in stores.

Unhappy customers are airing their frustrations with the toy on Twitter.

Glad to see we aren't the only ones with a dud #hatchimal #wasteofmoney We had to give ours a c-section to break out #notahappymomma — Gretchen Perry (@gretchen_perry) December 27, 2016

Parent company Spin Master is urging customers to contact them via direct message on Twitter, but tweets show it’s been difficult to get a response from the brand.

@SpinMaster who is it that I should speak to about my daughter's defective hatchimal? Can't get anyone on the phone. — JPR (@JP_Rudy) December 27, 2016

Spin Master did not respond to a request for comment.