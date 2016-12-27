Frustrated parents say Hatchimals not all they're cracked up to be
Posted 5:25 p.m. today
Updated 5:27 p.m. today
One of the most sought after toys of the holiday season is leaving some kids disappointed.
Hatchimals, the item at the top of many Christmas lists, aren't all they're cracked up to be.
Some parents said the Hatchimals their children received on Christmas morning will not hatch.
The toy is supposed to hatch from an egg when children knock, tap or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk to and engage with.
The toy was a tough find for many parents during the holiday season, with it selling out quickly in stores.
Unhappy customers are airing their frustrations with the toy on Twitter.
Parent company Spin Master is urging customers to contact them via direct message on Twitter, but tweets show it’s been difficult to get a response from the brand.
Spin Master did not respond to a request for comment.
Betsey Duggins Dec 27, 6:09 p.m.
Looks like a reincarnation of a Furbie from the 90's. They were duds too. Put them in a drawer to sleep at night and the dang things would talk all night. Kids got no sleep and hated the things so much, they threw them away! Same toy company?