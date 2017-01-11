You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— With temperatures reaching 51 degrees by noon on Wednesday, the lingering snow and ice from the weekend winter storm are quickly disappearing, but the question remains: Will schools open Thursday?

On Twitter, the Wake County Public School System signaled that students would be back in class tomorrow.

But while some students may have been given the green light to return on Thursday, other Triangle area districts, parents and students were stuck in a wait-and-see pattern.

Take off those toboggans and put on your thinking caps. Looking like all systems go for a full school day tomorrow. ☀️🚍📚🔬🎻🎨🎓 — Wake County Schools (@WCPSS) January 11, 2017

Students and parents agree they are eager to head back to school. Students said it was fun at first, but high schoolers need help to prepare for next week's exams.

"We have to try to figure out the stuff on our own now and learn it so we can prepare for finals," said Emma Dalbo. "Since they aren't pushing back finals, the time is all really compressed, and it is honestly really stressing me out."

Steve Abbott, a spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said, “There is no reason related to road conditions that schools will not be open across the division on Thursday.”

Lisa Luten, spokeswoman for Wake County Public School System, said any decisions would be made on a county-wide basis.

"In Wake County, many students attend a school outside their base school/neighborhood school. This means students might be crossing towns to attend a magnet school or a school they transferred to for other reason," Luten said. "The same is true for teachers. Many teachers and staff work in schools that aren't near their homes but still in Wake County."

Wake County posted a detailed list of make-up days based on the various school calendars on the school system website. Students on traditional calendars will make up Monday, Jan. 9, on Friday, Jan. 27, Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Monday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Friday, Mar. 31.

Students on a traditional calendar in Durham will make up Monday on Jan. 23, Tuesday on March 27 and Wednesday on April 17. Details for other calendar schedules are also posted online.