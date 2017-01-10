You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16tlu

— With school parking lots and carpool lanes still covered in ice, Wake County Public School System announced it will remained closed for a third day on Wednesday.

Wake Forest, in the northern part of the county-wide school system, is the biggest problem, spokesperson Lisa Luten said Tuesday morning.

"In Wake County, many students attend a school outside their base school/neighborhood school. This means students might be crossing towns to attend a magnet school or a school they transferred to for other reason," Luten said. "The same is true for teachers. Many teachers and staff work in schools that aren't near their homes but still in Wake County."

Principals and custodians checked on school buildings Monday to make sure the heat was working well enough to welcome back students and teachers, Luten said. They would again be on the properties Tuesday and would factor into the decision on whether another snow day is in the offing for Wednesday.

Durham and Orange counties and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools also canceled classes for Wednesday.

Warmer weather on Tuesday hastened the meltdown. Temperatures topped out above freezing by noon on the way to a forecast 70 degrees on Friday.

Luten pointed out that, on a normal school day, buses begin their rounds at 4:45 a.m. Even a three-hour delay would still put them on the road before the heat of the day and during the morning commute, she said.

Wake County posted a detailed list of make-up days based on the various school calendars on the school system website. Students on traditional calendars will make up Monday, Jan. 9, on Friday, Jan. 27, Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Monday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Friday, Mar. 31.

Students on a traditional calendar in Durham will make up Monday on Jan. 23, Tuesday on March 27 and Wednesday on April 17. Details for {{a href="external_link-16412739"}}other calendar schedules are also posted online{{/a}}.

For a full list of public and private school closures and delays, check out WRAL.com's closings page.