Frozen parking lots prompt Wake schools to close Wednesday

Posted 10:10 a.m. today
Updated 59 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — With school parking lots and carpool lanes still covered in ice, Wake County Public School System announced it will remained closed for a third day on Wednesday.

Wake Forest, in the northern part of the county-wide school system, is the biggest problem, spokesperson Lisa Luten said Tuesday morning.

"In Wake County, many students attend a school outside their base school/neighborhood school. This means students might be crossing towns to attend a magnet school or a school they transferred to for other reason," Luten said. "The same is true for teachers. Many teachers and staff work in schools that aren't near their homes but still in Wake County."

Principals and custodians checked on school buildings Monday to make sure the heat was working well enough to welcome back students and teachers, Luten said. They would again be on the properties Tuesday and would factor into the decision on whether another snow day is in the offing for Wednesday.

Durham and Orange counties and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools also canceled classes for Wednesday.

Warmer weather on Tuesday hastened the meltdown. Temperatures topped out above freezing by noon on the way to a forecast 70 degrees on Friday.

Luten pointed out that, on a normal school day, buses begin their rounds at 4:45 a.m. Even a three-hour delay would still put them on the road before the heat of the day and during the morning commute, she said.

Wake County posted a detailed list of make-up days based on the various school calendars on the school system website. Students on traditional calendars will make up Monday, Jan. 9, on Friday, Jan. 27, Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Monday, Feb. 20, and Wednesday, Jan. 11 on Friday, Mar. 31.

Students on a traditional calendar in Durham will make up Monday on Jan. 23, Tuesday on March 27 and Wednesday on April 17. Details for {{a href="external_link-16412739"}}other calendar schedules are also posted online{{/a}}.

For a full list of public and private school closures and delays, check out WRAL.com's closings page.

7 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story.

  • Pam Snyder Jan 10, 3:26 p.m.
    I agree with all the previous points. Wake County is way way TOO BIG!!! Divide it up and see what happens! I'm all for neighborhood schools too.
    I want everyone safe believe me.... the new (Garner) high school where my son is in an area that's got to be iced in still. They put it up some of the longest tree lined country roads! I just don't understand the reasoning behind non-neighborhood schools.

  • Frank Curcio Jan 10, 3:17 p.m.
    My thoughts exactly!

  • Steve Clark Jan 10, 3:16 p.m.
    The school system is way too big. There should be at least four systems in Wake county, perhaps they could share some central administrative functions.

  • Steve Clark Jan 10, 3:14 p.m.
  • Chad Overton Jan 10, 3:08 p.m.
    They don't even have the money to do basic landscaping maintenance so I am not surprised that these lots are still iced over.

  • Steven Shannon Jan 10, 2:14 p.m.
    This isn't a weather issue. This is a WCPSS issue. Every other parking lot in Wake County has been plowed and salted and is good to go while WCPSS sits on their hands and waits for spring. WCPSS needs to call Mr. Plow.

  • Brian Tucker Jan 10, 12:29 p.m.
    With temps rising, the schools should be out in full force salting the lots, areas around the schools, the towns should also be out salting the roads, plowing also, Mother natures Sun can only do so much.