— A Raleigh woman who insisted on the nationally syndicated "Dr. Phil" daytime talk show that she was wrongfully accused of abusing her infant son pleaded guilty in the case Friday.

Mary Martin "Marty" Peele, 37, pleaded guilty to felony neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and was placed on probation for three years. Superior Court Judge James Roberson ordered her to take anger management and parenting classes while on probation.

Peele, who had been a nanny for several years before giving birth to Micah, called a pediatrician in July 2014 to report that the 4-month-old boy had a bruise on his chest and that his ribs were making clicking noises, Wake County Assistant District Attorney Melanie Shekita said Friday. She took the boy to WakeMed, where physicians found what Shekita described as "the worst skeletal X-ray they had ever seen."

Micah had 12 broken ribs and a possible bite mark on his shoulder, and there was evidence of older injuries as well, Shekita said.

Shekita said she she struggled offering Peele a plea deal – she initially was charged with felony intentional child abuse – noting Peele didn't accept responsibility for Micah's injuries until Friday.

Last year, Peele went on the Dr. Phil show and stated that Micah had a genetic disorder that made his bones brittle, which explained the fractured ribs. She asked viewers to call prosecutors on her behalf and said that anyone responsible for keeping her son away from her would pay.

Micah spent a year in foster care and now lives with his paternal grandmother in South Carolina.