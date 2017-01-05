You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A cold pressure system moving into the Triangle has set the stage for snow, but temperatures will continue to plummet to record breaking lows throughout the weekend.

Although high temperatures will be in the 40s on Friday, they will drop into the upper 20s on Saturday as snow makes its way into the area.

WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said that by Sunday morning, most of the region will see single-digit low temperatures. The current forecast low temperature for Raleigh is 9 degrees, just two degrees above the current record low.

By Monday morning, Maze said the low temperature could be at or below zero.

“If we get a decent snow pack, we could see good radiation of the warmth, so to speak, out of the atmosphere and leave us really cold toward the surface,” Maze said.

A low temperature of 0 degrees would tie the current record low, set in 1970.

The all-time coldest day on record for the area is -9 degrees, set in January 1985,

“I don’t think we’re going to rival that but it’s going to be bone-chillingly cold,” Maze said.

The frigid air means any winter precipitation that falls could stick around through Tuesday, when temperatures begin to warm up.

By Wednesday, the area will once again see temperatures in the 50s.