— It has been 611 days since a Marine from Carthage was hit by a truck in Maryland while helping a stranded motorist along a busy highway.

Donna Ferrell said she visits her son, Cpl. William (Kyle) Ferrell's grave every day and speaks into the silence.

"Primarily just telling him I can't wait to be with him again and for that glorious day that we are all together," she said.

Ferrell said her son died doing what he always had done.

"He just couldn't stand passing by anyone in need," she said. "That's what he lived for."

Kyle Ferrell was stationed at Camp David at the time, working presidential security. He had stopped on the side of a busy Maryland highway to help a driver in need. Police said the truck driver stopped down the road after striking Ferrell, but drove off minutes later, before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

"You know, as time goes on I'm thinking there is obviously no remorse and my heart hardens," Donna Ferrell said. "Just feeling that somebody could take that life from me and leave him as if he were an animal."

Police believe the truck might have been pulling a car trailer and likely had extensive damage to its side.

The Ferrell family is offering a $20,000 award for information leading to an arrest.