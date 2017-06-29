Read More
2017-06-29
Updated: 2017-06-29 22:06:50
Posted 7:42 p.m. today
Updated 45 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — After a week of beautiful sunshine and moderate temperatures, Friday's storms will kick off a wet and stormy weekend, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.
"As we look towards the weekend, heat and humidity will build," Fishel said.
Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies with showers, as storms becoming likely into the afternoon and into the night. Highs should stay in the mid 80s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Highs will remain again in the mid 80s.
"Storms and activity are more likely in the eastern part of the state," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. "So we will see a bit less in the Triangle."
Sunday could be rainy again, with some scattered showers and storms possible.
Expect partly cloudy skies and warmer highs in the mid 90s.
"Temperatures will peak in the mid 90s just in time for the Fourth of July," Fishel said.
Monday will bring several isolated showers before skies calm on Tuesday and temperatures rise for Independence Day.
So far, Tuesday's temperatures will be hot with few clouds and little chance of rain.
