You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18AD4

Each year during the Memorial Day weekend, many restaurants and retailers show appreciation by offering free and discounted meals and promotions to current and retired U.S. military.

Here's a list of offers for Memorial Day weekend 2017.

And my great thanks to all who have served (including my dad) and to those who are currently serving in the U.S. military!

Food Lion: 10% off on Memorial Day for active or retired military personnel. Present your military ID and MVP card at checkout. The discount is before taxes. See store for exclusions. Valid at participating locations.

Hooters: Hooters is offering a free entree to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Monday, May 29, 2016 with beverage purchase! This offer is valid at participating locations with a valid military ID. Dine-in only and one offer per person. You can see more details including the allowed menu on their website.

King’s Dominion: On May 27 - 29 King's Dominion amusement park is offering FREE park admission to any active, inactive or retired United States Service men and women with a valid military I.D. See more information on their website.

McCormick & Schmick's Seafood & Steaks: On Memorial Day, May 29, they are offering complimentary lunch or dinner to Gold Star honorees (parents and spouse), members of the U.S. Military, National Guard, and Military Veterans at participating locations. Dine in only. Military ID required. For more information, including the menu, see their website.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback Steakhouse is offering 15% off from May 25, 2017 through July 4, 2017 for all active military, veterans, and their families with proper Military ID. Valid at participating locations. See their website for allowed forms of ID and additional restrictions.

Walgreens: 20% off regular priced merchandise on May 29.

Every Day Military Freebies

Jo-Ann Fabric: 10% off total purchase every day. See more details on their website.

Lowe's home store: 10% every day discount. See more details on their website.

National Parks: Receive a land pass that gives military free admission to various national parks and federal recreational sites. See more details on their website.

For lists of additional companies that offer discounts to military every day, see frugalliving.about.com.

Please share any other offers you find.