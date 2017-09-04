You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Two people, including a Franklinton High School student, were found shot to death in a Franklin County yard Monday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the double shooting occurred at a home on Marlless Drive.

Authorities said they do have a person of interest in the case, but nobody was in custody Monday afternoon.

Family members identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Demarius Barnes, but police did not release the identities of either victim.

“I was at work but he’s also really good friends with my boyfriend, so we were going to hang out and cookout and everything today and I get a call from work and he was like ‘he was gone’”, said friend Bonita Brooks.

Franklin County Schools said Monday that additional counselors will be present throughout the district on Tuesday to help students cope with the loss.

"The loss of a young life is indescribable. The district wishes to express its condolences to the family as they try to come to terms with today's incident," district officials said in a statement. "Franklin County Schools will do everything possible to support them and the school community during this tragedy."

Authorities did not release a motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.