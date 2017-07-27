Franklin sheriff: Man wanted in assault on handicapped person
Posted 10:17 a.m. today
Castalia, N.C. — Franklin County authorities are searching for a man who is accused of assaulting a handicapped person on Tuesday.
Kevin Lea James, 44, of Castalia, was charged with felony assault on a handicapped person, misdemeanor assault inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The incident allegedly happened at 375 Fishing Rock Road in Castalia.
Authorities said James, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds, is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff said James has brown hair and brown eyes.
