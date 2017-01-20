You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Funeral services will be held Friday for a 7-year-old boy hit Monday night as he walked on on Darius Pearce Road in Franklin County.

Tanner Vick's mom said Tanner, who was on the autism spectrum, wandered out of the house while she was in the bathroom.

Police have charged Alix Feild, 29, of Youngsville, with DWI, felony death by vehicle and felony hit-and-run.

Family and friends say Tanner was a bright light in many lives and touched everyone he met. They will say their final goodbyes at 2 p.m. at Strickland Funeral Home Chapel in Wendell.

"It is just a horribly sad situation. It's tragic," said Jerry Hammack, who lives nearby. "As a parent you do everything you possibly can do to protect your children and even doing that, things can happen."

Neighbors and friends said they are shaken to the core by the tragedy. They are now praying for the Vick family.

"It is something like that you don't know what to say. It's a very, very, very sad situation," said Lee Pendleton, who lives near the Vick family.

Vick was a student at Bunn Elementary School, according to Franklin County Schools officials. The school has made guidance counselors available for students.