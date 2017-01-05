You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police in Charlotte are investigating the fourth death in the first five days of 2017.

Local media outlets report last year, there had been one death in the first five days of the year.

Police said a man was shot to death late Wednesday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police were looking for witnesses early Thursday.

The victim's name has not been released. No arrests have been reported.

Sixty-seven people were killed in Charlotte last year. That was the highest total since 2008.