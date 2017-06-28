You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18SCD

It's a long, hot holiday weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

Find fireworks

If it's a fireworks show you are looking for, Out & About has mapped them by community.

With displays starting on Saturday, you can search by day or town to hit more than one.

Whether you attend a town celebration or shoot off some of your own, be sure to protect the ears of the young ones and have a safe spot for the dog to avoid all that noise.

Make your party pop

Claim the title of cookout king or queen with a patriotic playlist and colorful cocktails.

Remember why we celebrate

The Fourth of July marks the birth of our nation, the day our Founding Fathers approved the final wording on the document that would declare the colonies independent from English rule.

Since that time, a number of mid-summer traditions – the picnics, the parades – have popped up.

Share your photos

At home, on Main Street, in the mountains or at the beach, let us see how you make the Fourth fun!