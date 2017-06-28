Fourth of July guide: Events, recipes, safety
Posted 5:32 p.m. Wednesday
Updated 6:37 p.m. Thursday
It's a long, hot holiday weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.
Find fireworks
If it's a fireworks show you are looking for, Out & About has mapped them by community.
With displays starting on Saturday, you can search by day or town to hit more than one.
|Venue Name
|Location
|Date
|Event Name
|Details
|Link
|Downtown Spring Lake
|South Main Street, Spring Lake, NC 28390
|7/4/2016
|4th of July Main Street Festival
|Fourth of July is the time for family, celebrations and fun! Downtown Spring Lake will celebrate on Main Street with live entertainment, international cuisine, a Kid Zone and fireworks.
|wral.com/15781911
|Downtown Raleigh
|Fayetteville Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
|7/4/2017
|The 'Works
|At 9:30 p.m. on July 4 in downtown Raleigh, watch a fireworks show from one of two vantage points.
|wral.com/16752049
|Brier Creek Commons
|Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh, NC 27617
|7/4/2017
|Brier Creek Fireworks
|After a day of family fun on July 4 at Brier Creek Commons and Brierdale Shopping Center, watch the annual fireworks display from the parking lot of either shopping center.
|wral.com/16750436
|Durham Bulls Athletic Park
|409 Blackwell Street, Durham, NC 27701
|7/4/2017
|Durham Bulls Fireworks extravaganza
|Celebrate patriotism and civic pride with the Durham Bulls on July 4. Attend the baseball game and/or come to enjoy the fireworks.
|wral.com/16629868
|Fort Bragg Main Post Parade Field
|Buss Street, Fort Bragg, NC 28307
|7/4/2017
|Fort Bragg July 4th Celebration
|Following a day of live music and fun, enjoy a fireworks show starting at 9:45 p.m. on July 4.
|wral.com/16693388
|South Park
|820 South Main Street, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
|7/3/2017
|Fuquay-Varina Independence Day Celebration
|On July 3, gather with friends and neighbors to celebrate America's birthday. Music, rides, games and activities lead up to fireworks at sundown.
|wral.com/16648418
|Lake Benson Park
|921 Buffaloe Road, Garner, NC 27529
|7/3/2017
|Garner Independence Day Celebration
|Celebrate the birth of our nation on July 3 with a performance by the NC Symphony and fireworks! Gates open at 5 p.m.
|wral.com/16781351
|Sugg Farm Park
|2401 Grigsby Avenue, Holly Springs, NC 27540
|7/5/2017
|Holly Springs Independence Day Celebration
|Join us on July 5 for free fireworks, music and activities in this traditional celebration of America's birthday.
|wral.com/16781362
|Koka Booth Amphitheatre
|8003 Regency Parkway, Cary, NC 27518
|7/4/2017
|Independence Day Concert and Celebration
|A Triangle tradition, join us for family-friendly activities, the NC Symphony performing patriotic favorites and fireworks following the show on July 4.
|wral.com/16743554
|Kerr Lake
|6254 Satterwhite Point Road, Henderson, NC 27537
|7/1/2017
|Independence Day Weekend Celebration
|Enjoy live beach music, food vendors and a beautiful fireworks display over Kerr Lake on July 1.
|wral.com/16781364
|Kenan Memorial Stadium
|104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
|7/4/2017
|July Fourth Celebration
|Come celebrate our nation's rich history of freedom and independence. Arrive early and enjoy live music, fireworks, games, face painting and good old-fashioned family fun!
|wral.com/16546559
|Knightdale Station Park
|810 First Avenue, Knightdale, NC 27545
|7/4/2017
|Knightdale's July 4th Celebration
|Knightdale's July 4th at Knightdale Station Park features fireworks, music from The Embers, food trucks, vendors and more.
|wral.com/16781409
|Morrisville Community Park
|1520 Morrisville Parkway, Morrisville, NC 27560
|7/3/2017
|Morrisville Independence Day Celebration
|Kick off Independence Day celebrations with music, activities and fireworks on July 3.
|wral.com/16781414
|Clayton Municipal Park
|325 McCullers Drive, Clayton, NC 27520
|7/4/2017
|Clayton's Annual July 4th Celebration
|On July 4, enjoy games and rides, a cornhole tournament, music and more before a fireworks show.
|wral.com/16781421
|Roanoke Island Festival Park
|1 Festival Park, Manteo, NC 27954
|7/4/2017
|Roanoke Island 4th of July Celebration
|The celebration will also include fireworks provided by the town of Manteo. Held at the parkâ€™s Pavilion, the celebration is free and open to the public.
|wral.com/16781439
|Wake Forest High School
|420 West Stadium Drive, Wake Forest, NC 27587
|7/3/2017
|Wake Forest 4th of July Celebration
|Fireworks take place on July 3 during Wake Forest's two-day celebration.
|wral.com/16781451
|Riverfront Park
|1 North Water Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
|7/4/2017
|City of Wilmington 4th of July Celebration
|Join the City of Wilmington on July 4 and enjoy music, food vendors and fireworks launched from a barge in the Cape Fear River.
|wral.com/16781453
|Carolina Beach Boardwalk
|100 Cape Fear Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
|7/3/2017
|Independence Day Fireworks
|Celebrate on July 3 with fireworks and live music by the sea!
|wral.com/16781460
|Lillington Ball fields
|405 South First Street, Lillington, NC 27546
|7/4/2017
|4th of July Celebration
|Fireworks, live music, the duck derby, kayak and canoe races and more highlight this annual celebration.
|wral.com/16781467
|Rolesville
|121 Redford Pl Dr, Rolesville, NC 27571
|7/4/2017
|Rolesville 4th of July Celebration
|Join us in celebrating Independence Day with a parade at 4:30 p.m down Rogers Road which leads directly into the Rolesville Ballfields where the main event will take place.
|wral.com/16781478
|Five County Stadium
|1501 NC 39, Zebulon, NC 27597
|7/4/2017
|Mudcats' Fireworks Extravaganza
|The best way to celebrate our nation's independence is a July 4 fireworks show at Five County Stadium after the Mudcats game.
|wral.com/16569093
|Festival Park in Fayetteville
|Rowan Street and Ray Avenue, Fayetteville, NC 28301
|7/1/2017
|City of Fayetteville Independence Day Celebration
|Free Music performances by soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division will be entertaining the crowds during the City of Fayetteville's Independence Day Celebration at Festival Park
|wral.com/16788675/
Whether you attend a town celebration or shoot off some of your own, be sure to protect the ears of the young ones and have a safe spot for the dog to avoid all that noise.
Make your party pop
Claim the title of cookout king or queen with a patriotic playlist and colorful cocktails.
Remember why we celebrate
The Fourth of July marks the birth of our nation, the day our Founding Fathers approved the final wording on the document that would declare the colonies independent from English rule.
Since that time, a number of mid-summer traditions – the picnics, the parades – have popped up.
Share your photos
At home, on Main Street, in the mountains or at the beach, let us see how you make the Fourth fun!
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.