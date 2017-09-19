You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Wake County school board on Tuesday discussed capping enrollment at some schools and changing the calendars at others as they reviewed the first draft of the student assignment plan for the 2018-2019 school year.

Students must be assigned to four new schools scheduled to open in 2018, which could affect existing base assignments at 30 other schools.

Most of the changes are planned for the southern part of Wake County, where the new schools are located.

This year, though, the changes will get more complex as state legislation calling for smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade will mean student enrollment caps at additional schools.

School board chairwoman Monika Johnson-Hostler admits that change will not be easy.

“I think change unfortunately is both inevitable and also really disheartening for families, and so I think that’s going to be the difficulty throughout all of the decisions that we’ll be making over the next couple of months,” she said.

The school district is now {{a href=”external_link-1”}}accepting feedback about the first draft of the plan online{{/a}} and plans to hold community meetings about the reassignment plans.

A vote on a final plan is expected to be held in November.