Four killed in Wilson were from one family

Posted 3:58 p.m. Saturday
Updated 7:51 p.m. yesterday

Wilson, N.C. — The Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the four people killed Christmas Eve as two generations of one family.

The dead are Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, and her boyfriend Selby Gene Outland, 47; and Tammy's son, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, and his girlfriend, Dominique Nicole Privette, 23.

A family member found the quartet around 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at their home in the 2200 block of Banks Lane, but investigators say they could have been killed as early as Friday night.

A sheriff's spokesman said investigators believe the shootings to be an isolated incident, but they have not identified a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.

  • Jenny Miller Dec 26, 12:38 a.m.
    Drug deal gone way wrong...Paul Pearce has a wrap sheet a mile long-felony drug and B&E

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 9:46 p.m.
    http://www.gofundme.com/help-with-funeral-for-expenses

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 8:34 p.m.
    MARIE BRANDSDORFER Thank you it's all I ask is to let us mourn in peace. I lost my
    Mother and brother on Christmas Eve while everyone else was enjoying time with family
    I lost mine. No one deserves to die the way they did

  • Ryan Walniuk Dec 25, 8:32 p.m.
    I'm really sorry for your loss -- try to ignore what the people are saying and stay strong. They know nothing of what they are talking about, don't let their pointless hate blind you.

  • Marie Brandsdorfer Dec 25, 8:14 p.m.
    Prayers for your loss this is horrible.
    Respect for the dead is nothing we should have to ever ask for.

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 8:05 p.m.
    Please people this was my mother and brother killed dont talk bad about them. We are hurting enough

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 8:02 p.m.
    user avatar

    Dont talk about my family like that we suffered two deaths dont need you talking bad about them

  • Nusaybah Yesmine Dec 25, 8:01 p.m.
    JARED VIERHELLER That was My family that was murdered you dont need to talk ill about my family they are dead nothing will bring them back and this is something you shouldn't be posting Shane was my brother and Tammy was my Mother thank you very much we dont need people like you talking trash about our dead family we have been through enough

  • Jared Vierheller Dec 25, 7:53 p.m.
    My sister dated the son shane. He was an out of control child as well as the family. Sorry the poor girlfriend was involved... :-(

  • Henry Davis Dec 25, 1:38 p.m.
    Robert Lewis? How do illegals sound?

