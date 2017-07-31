Four bills become law without Cooper's signature

You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Gov. Roy Cooper didn't take any action on four pieces of legislation by Sunday night, meaning all four became laws Monday without his signature.

The governor normally has 10 days to act on bills that pass the legislature, but once lawmakers adjourn, as they did on June 30, he has 30 days to sign or veto a measure. Those 30 days ended Sunday night.

Following are the four bills that remained on Cooper's desk when the deadline passed:

House Bill 527 calls for the University of North Carolina system to adopt a free-speech policy that includes disciplinary sanctions for anyone who "substantially disrupts the functioning of the constituent institution or substantially interferes with the protected free expression rights of others."

House Bill 528 is 19 pages of "technical corrections" to the state budget.

House Bill 704 would create a committee to study optimal sizes for school districts. Opponents decried an earlier attempt to split up larger districts, so the bill was scaled back to a study of the issue.

House Bill 719 calls for shifting some state workers from the parking garage under the legislative complex to another parking deck to free up spaces for legislative staff for improved security.

Cooper's office didn't respond to a request for comment Monday on why the governor didn't act on these particular bills.