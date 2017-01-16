You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Winston-Salem police told WXII that they arrested four people who they say were shooting out of a car window.

William Rameriz Toribio, 18, Fredy Toribio, 21, Isben Cruz, 18, and Donato Cisneros, 25, were arrested.

Police said the men were shooting out of the windows of their car while riding down East Clemmonsville Road near the ramp to westbound Interstate 40.

A Winston-Salem police officer was on routine patrol nearby and followed their car.

Shortly after the shooting, staff at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center alerted police to two men being treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims have been stabilized but remain in critical condition.

The four suspects now face charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, failing to stop for an officer, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Each suspect is being held in the Forsyth County Jail under $1,000,000 bond.