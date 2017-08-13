You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The I-40 East ramp to Lake Wheeler Road in south Raleigh will be closed much of next week as Fortify crews continue work on the newly rebuilt outside lanes.

Weather permitting, crews will close the ramp by 6 p.m. Sunday and reopen it by Aug. 19.

A signed detour will send eastbound drivers to the next exit, South Saunders Street, where they can turn left at the end of the ramp, go under I-40 and turn left again to return to Lake Wheeler Road.

Depending on their destination, they can also use alternate routes including:

Exiting in advance of Lake Wheeler Road on Gorman Street and turning right off the ramp and then left onto Tryon Road to get to Lake Wheeler Road.

Turning left off the ramp at Gorman Street, then right on Avent Ferry Road and right on Centennial Parkway to get to Lake Wheeler Road by the State Farmers’ Market.

Drivers can access downtown Raleigh by going to South Saunders Street, then continuing north.

The N.C. Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down through the Fortify work zone, use extra caution and stay alert for drivers becoming aware of the ramp closure.